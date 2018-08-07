Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The search is over for The CW’s Batwoman. According to Entertainment Weekly, model-actress Ruby Rose has been cast for the upcoming DC crossover event, and if a stand-alone series is approved, Rose will have even more screen time as Batwoman.

Fans are pretty excited over the news. Check out their reactions below!

OMG A CASTING FOR BATWOMAN ALREADY?!?! IM LIVING!!! Ruby Rose to play Batwoman!!! Thank the heavens!!!! pic.twitter.com/gNAxs2SYSH — #kamalakorp (@agentfitz777) August 7, 2018

@RubyRose as Batwoman OH MY GOSH i don't think I've ever been more excited for anything in mY LIFE!!! pic.twitter.com/YyzP7heqKP — nastea⚡ (@genesisacoustix) August 7, 2018

Ruby Rose who identifies as gender fluid, will be playing Kate Kane a.k.a. Batwoman, a lesbian superhero. Check out the character’s official description below.

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Do you think Ruby Rose will be a good Batwoman? Sound off in the comments!

The crossover will air in December; stay tuned for the date.