Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Between last year’s Batman reference on Arrow, and the recent announcement that Batwoman will be in The CW’s annual crossover event, people began to wonder if Batman would be entering the Arrowverse. Unfortunately, for fans, The CW’s president Mark Pedowitz said the Caped Crusader will not be coming to the network.

“There’s no discussion about a series. Batman already exists in the Arrowverse because last season Oliver Queen mentioned his name at one point. And Batwoman, if the series goes forward, lives in Gotham. There’s no plan at this time to have Batman appear,” Pedowitz said.

Though there are no plans for Batman to join The CW, according to Deadline, Batwoman could even get her own show on the network— not just be featured in the crossover.

The Batwoman crossover will debut in December. Click here for an inside look.

Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter