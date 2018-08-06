Are pencil-thin eyebrows back?
Filed Under:Poll, Rihanna, Vogue, What's Trending
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ ANGELA WEISS/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The cover of the September issue of British Vogue was unveiled last week, and fans are divided over Rihanna’s pencil-thin eyebrows. Check out the cover and fan reactions below!

One Twitter user, Steven DeCarlo, compared Riri’s cover to Christina Aguilera’s infamous thin brows from the early 2000s.

Others were simply not down with the look.

While many fans questioned the singer’s thin brows, others recognized the cover as art.

What do you think of Rihanna’s British Vogue cover? Do you think pencil-thin eyebrows are making a comeback? If so, are you on board with the trend?

 

