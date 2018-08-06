By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The cover of the September issue of British Vogue was unveiled last week, and fans are divided over Rihanna’s pencil-thin eyebrows. Check out the cover and fan reactions below!

Sept issue of @britishvogue on newsstands Aug 3.

Styled by @edward_enninful

Shot by Nick Knight

Wearing @prada @savagexfenty

Hair by @yusefhairnyc

Make-up by Isamaya French using @fentybeauty

Floral artistry by @azumamakoto

Nails by @jennylongworth

Set design by Andrew Tomlinson pic.twitter.com/9oFefoRHWy — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 31, 2018

One Twitter user, Steven DeCarlo, compared Riri’s cover to Christina Aguilera’s infamous thin brows from the early 2000s.

Love you but this is all I could think of @xtina pic.twitter.com/2AZZLkUEvj — Steven DeCarlo (@stevendecarlo) July 31, 2018

Others were simply not down with the look.

The eyebrows though. Why??😞 — Mme Ibrahimović (@Nsovombie) July 31, 2018

God save us from thin eyebrows to come back — ~ (@H4RMONYvive) July 31, 2018

While many fans questioned the singer’s thin brows, others recognized the cover as art.

Lovely 1930s inspired photo shoot! Beauty and artistic @BritishVogue @riri pic.twitter.com/lHr0vD8aDf — Ashley Diane Turner (@adturner137) August 4, 2018

It’s just a cover, it’s supposed to be art. She’s not really trying to set a trend. It’s only a cover for a magazine. They covered her eyes-brows then draw those on. — 👸🏽✨Nicola✨👸🏽 (@nikangel39) August 1, 2018

What do you think of Rihanna’s British Vogue cover? Do you think pencil-thin eyebrows are making a comeback? If so, are you on board with the trend?