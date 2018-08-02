Filed Under:What's Trending
By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — If you want to wear a dress, you don’t have to kill your feet in high heels. Recently, women have been ditching their heels for comfortable sneakers! Check out some photos of the trend below, and let us know what you think by weighing in on the poll.

 

selena Whats Trending: The Sneaker & Dress Combination

Selena Gomez is seen on Sept. 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

3 Whats Trending: The Sneaker & Dress Combination

Arielle Kebbel attends the ‘Midnight Texas’ Press Line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

5 Whats Trending: The Sneaker & Dress Combination

UFC fighter Rose Namajunas attends the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images For Nickelodeon)

6 Whats Trending: The Sneaker & Dress Combination

Emily Canham pictured at the VIP launch of Just Eat Food Fest Fantasy Fusions at Last Days of Shoreditch on July 19, 2018 in London, England. The three-day street food festival opens from 20th to 22nd July 2018 serving up the nations favourite takeaway dishes with a fantastical twist (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Just Eat)

