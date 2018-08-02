‘The Flash’s’ Danielle Panabaker Will Direct Episode In Season 5"I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of 'The Flash,'" Panabaker said.

Matthew Davis, Regina King Would Return For 'Legally Blonde 3'Entertainment Weekly had the chance to talk with Matthew Davis [Warner Huntington III] and Regina King [Grace Rossiter] to see how they feel about the long-awaited threequel.

Neve Campbell Reveals Why She Left Hollywood"I just needed a minute. It was a long minute. It was a good minute," she said.

Danielle Rose Russell Trivia'Legacies,' the Hope-centric 'Originals' spin-off is coming to The CW this fall! While you wait for the big premiere, we thought we’d share some fun trivia about the show’s leading lady, Danielle Rose Russell.

Mandy Moore And Jenna Dewan Met On Music Video Set In 2000"This was like the biggest deal in the world to me. I called my family. I was like, 'I'm doing a Mandy Moore video.' It was this huge production," Dewan said.

The Biggest Swimsuit Trends This SeasonSome of the biggest swimsuit trends this season are belted suits, polka dots, and fruit prints.

Nicole Maines Discusses Playing TV’s First Transgender Superhero"I’m nervous because I want to do it right,” she said.

Final Season Of ‘Crazy Ex Girlfriend’ Will Be ExpandedThe fourth and final season will have a total of 18 episodes, up from the past two seasons, which had 13 episodes.

'Charmed' Cast, Producers Discuss Reboot And How It Differs From Original“They laid the groundwork and we want to be respectful of that [and] honor it while bringing our modern twist," Sarah Jeffery said.

September Special & Schedule UpdatesThe new one-hour special, BACK TO SCHOOL JUST FOR LAUGHS, will air on Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 9-10 PM.