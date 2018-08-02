Filed Under:Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies, The Originals, Trivia
Photo Credit: The CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Legacies, the Hope-centric Originals spin-off, is coming to The CW this fall! While you wait for the big premiere, we thought we’d share some fun trivia about the show’s leading lady, Danielle Rose Russell.

(1) Russell is a New Jersey native. She was born in Pequannock Township and raised in West Milford, New Jersey.

(2) The young actress was born on Halloween in 1999.

(3) She landed her first film role in A Walk Among the Tombstones.

(4) Russell’s parents were both performers. Her mom, Rosemary Rado, was a dancer and her dad, Rick Russell, was a singer.

(5) She recently starred in the film Wonder, which grossed $300 million worldwide.

Who’s ready for Legacies? Sound off in the comments!

Catch the premiere on Thursday, Oct. 25 on The CW Philly!

