By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Legally Blonde 3 is in the works, and Entertainment Weekly had the chance to talk with Matthew Davis [Warner Huntington III] and Regina King [Grace Rossiter] to see how they feel about the long-awaited threequel.

“I’m thrilled, and I don’t know anything. I would love to see where the writers think Warner is at this point,” Davis said.

Details about the film have not been announced, but Davis has a few ideas of his own.

“I would love to see something where perhaps Warner is married to a politician, to a woman who’s running for office, and he’s sort of like a kept man,” Davis said. “And her opponent is another candidate, and the person running the campaign is Elle Woods. So, it’s Elle Woods driving this campaign against the wife of Warner,” he continued.

Whether or not his idea comes to fruition, Davis would love Warner to be in the third movie.

“Without Warner, there is no Legally Blonde,” he said.

Prior to sitting down with EW, Regina King actually didn’t hear about the upcoming film! The actress has had her hands full directing and starring in series like Seven Seconds and HBO’s Watchmen. Despite her busy schedule, King said she’d be happy to reprise her role as Grace Rossiter in Legally Blonde 3.

“I freakin’ love Reese, and if she asked me to come back, even if it was just for a scene, I would,” she said.

