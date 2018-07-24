By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Comic-Con 2018 was full of imaginative cosplay, revealing panels, and some groundbreaking Supergirl news. On Saturday, during the Supergirl panel, it was announced that Nicole Maines, a notable transgender activist, was cast in the show’s fourth season. Maines is making history as the first trans superhero on television. She spoke with Variety about her new role and how it impacts the trans community.

“I haven’t really wrapped my head around it. It feels fitting to say with great power, comes great responsibility. I’m nervous because I want to do it right,” she said.

Maines recognizes the power and influence television has in today’s age.

“I think we’re in a time right now where more than ever representation in the media matters. And what we see on television has a very dramatic effect on our society,” she said.

Maines is looking forward to playing the superhero Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, and representing the trans community in the correct way.

“We can be whoever we want, we can do whatever we want, we can be superheroes, because in many ways we are. We’ve had trans representation in television for a while but it hasn’t been the right representation,” she explained.

Supergirl returns Sunday, Oct. 14 on The CW Philly.