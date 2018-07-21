‘The Flash’s’ Danielle Panabaker Will Direct Episode In Season 5"I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of 'The Flash,'" Panabaker said.

September Special & Schedule UpdatesThe new one-hour special, BACK TO SCHOOL JUST FOR LAUGHS, will air on Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 9-10 PM.

Final Season Of ‘Crazy Ex Girlfriend’ Will Be ExpandedThe fourth and final season will have a total of 18 episodes, up from the past two seasons, which had 13 episodes.

Get A Sneak Peek Of ‘Burden of Truth’'Burden of Truth' premieres Wednesday, July 25 at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.

'Arrow's' Stephen Amell Mistaken For Chris O’Donnell From 'NCIS: Los Angeles'Hey, 'Arrow' fans- would you be able to recognize Stephen Amell if he was in the same bar as you?

Camila Mendes Reflects On Bonding With Cole Sprouse During 'Riverdale' Audition"I remember talking with Cole. We bonded over the fact that we both sweat a lot before auditions," Mendes said.