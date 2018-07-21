Filed Under:Summer 2018, Summer Nails, What's Trending
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Carol Yepes

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — If you need some nail inspiration, we got you covered. It’s time to put your navy and burgundy polishes away, and bring out your bright, summery colors. Check out this summer’s popular nail colors below, and click the links to stock up on trendy polishes!

BLUE

blue1 Whats Trending: Bright Nail Polish For Summer

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ P A Thompson

Click here to shop.

CORAL

coral Whats Trending: Bright Nail Polish For Summer

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Chiara Cattaruzzi Photography

Click here to shop.

FUCHSIA

fuscia Whats Trending: Bright Nail Polish For Summer

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Chiara Cattaruzzi Photography

Click here to shop.

YELLOW

sunflower Whats Trending: Bright Nail Polish For Summer

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Andreas Naumann/ EyeEm

Click here to shop.

What do you think of this summer’s popular polishes? Sound off in the comments!

