By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost in The Flash, will be directing an episode in the show’s fifth season. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress dished about her directing debut.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of The Flash,” Panabaker said. “Over the past 15 years, I have been lucky to work with many talented directors with a vast array of styles and methods. I have always loved the collaborative process, and my insatiable curiosity has lead me to watch, learn, and absorb as much as I can from those around me,” she continued.

Panabaker acknowledges the talented team behind The Flash and is grateful for the opportunity to move from her usual role in front of the camera to the director’s chair.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the chance to work alongside our extremely talented (and vast) team that works so hard to make each and every episode of the show. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my Flash family, and I am so thankful for this opportunity to continue to grow and challenge myself as an artist,” she said.

Panabaker did not disclose details about the episode, but filming for the fifth season is already underway in Vancouver, Canada.

Happy Tuesday from the set of ⁦@CW_TheFlash⁩ ! We’ll be back on your TVs in 3 months! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/X21ivQcn49 — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) July 10, 2018

Who’s ready for The Flash to return? Catch the season premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.