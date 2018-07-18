By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Before you tune in to an all-new episode of The Outpost, we thought we’d share a little-known fact about the leading star, Jessica Green. During an interview with KTLA 5, the actress, who plays Talon in the fantasy adventure series, admitted she has a hidden tattoo!

Toward the end of their conversation, KTLA’s Dayna Devon asked Green, “Is it true that you have a tattoo on the inside of your lip?”

Green bashfully replied yes and revealed, “It says thug.”

“I got it when I was 17. Me and my best friend got thug life,” Green said while laughing. “I was not expecting that to come up.”

Click here to watch the interview.

The Outpost airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.