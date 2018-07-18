Filed Under:Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom
Photo Credit: The CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — We have good news, Crazy Ex Girlfriend fans – the fourth and final season will have a total of 18 episodes, up from the past two seasons, which had 13 episodes.

Hopefully the expanded episode order lessens the Emmy snub blow. Rachel Bloom was “super chill” when she heard the series received zero Emmy nominations. Check it out below!

The final season of Crazy Ex Girlfriend airs Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly. Who’s excited to watch? 

