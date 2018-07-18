By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — We have good news, Crazy Ex Girlfriend fans – the fourth and final season will have a total of 18 episodes, up from the past two seasons, which had 13 episodes.

Hopefully the expanded episode order lessens the Emmy snub blow. Rachel Bloom was “super chill” when she heard the series received zero Emmy nominations. Check it out below!

Super chill about the Emmy nominations #CrazyExGirlfriend pic.twitter.com/3ZYxe3zkv3 — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) July 12, 2018

The final season of Crazy Ex Girlfriend airs Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly. Who’s excited to watch?