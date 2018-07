The new one-hour special, BACK TO SCHOOL JUST FOR LAUGHS, will air on Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 9-10 PM.

An encore of the four-hour, two-night superhero crossover event will air on Monday, Sept. 17 and Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Please see below for a schedule recap.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5

8-9 PM- BURDEN OF TRUTH

9-10 PM- BACK TO SCHOOL JUST FOR LAUGHS

MONDAY, SEPT. 17

8-9 PM- SUPERGIRL (R, crossover)

9-10 PM- ARROW (R, crossover)

*note: PENN & TELLER: FOOL US and WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? will be pre-empted this night.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 18

8-9 PM- THE FLASH (R, crossover)

9-10 PM- DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (R, crossover)

*note: THE OUTPOST will be pre-empted this night.