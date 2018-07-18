By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch ventured out of Riverdale on Saturday, July 14 to attend Beautycon 2018 in Los Angeles. The girls were all smiles as they stepped out on the red carpet in style. Mendes wore a black and white patterned romper with nude heels, and Petsch rocked a floral blouse, ankle-length black pants and white heels. Check out their looks below!

Of course the Riverdale gals had to document the fashionable day on social media. Petsch captioned her Instagram post, “This is the face I make every time I see her.”

What do you think of Mendes and Petsch’s Beautycon looks? Sound off in the comments!

