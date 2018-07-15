By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Kristin Kreuk is returning to The CW on Wednesday, July 25 with the premiere of the highly-anticipated summer series, Burden of Truth. Before you tune in, take a sneak peek into the first episode with exclusive photos and the official trailer!

SYNOPSIS

Burden of Truth is a serialized investigative drama about life-altering legal cases, the helpless plaintiffs searching for answers, and the boots-on-the-ground lawyers fighting incredible odds to deliver justice. Attorney Joanna Hanley [Kristin Kreuk] leaves her picture-perfect legal career as a partner in a corporate law firm to solve the case of a mysterious illness affecting the female high school students of her hometown Millwood in Manitoba – a prairie town with an industrial past and an uncertain future. She joins her former high school nemesis, local attorney Billy Crawford [Peter Mooney], to find the source of the illness and win justice for the girls. Billy and Joanna will have to put aside their resentments and opposing legal styles to find the answers they seek. Joanna also realizes there’s not just a legal investigation waiting for her in Millwood, but a personal one. She starts investigating herself just as she would a case, beginning with her darkest family secret: the reason her family was forced to suddenly leave town.

PHOTOS

Pictured: Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Hanley Photo: © 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

Pictured: Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Hanley and Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford Photo: © 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

Photo Credit: The CW

TRAILER

Catch the premiere on Wednesday, July 25 at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.