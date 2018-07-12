Comments
By Dani Nick
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jenny Anderson/ Contributor/ Jackson Lee/ Contributor
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Recently, celebrities like Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin have been ditching fancy red carpet gowns for something a little more businesslike…introducing the blazer dress!
But, this look is not solely reserved for supermodels. If you want in on this trend, shop below!
- Black Frill Waist Belted Blazer Dress
- Blush Enterprise Blazer Dress
- Orange Cut Out Back Tie Detail Blazer Dress
- Pink City Blazer Dress
- Red Wrapped Up in You Blazer Dress