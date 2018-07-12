Filed Under:Poll, Summer 2018, What's Trending
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jenny Anderson/ Contributor/ Jackson Lee/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Recently, celebrities like Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin have been ditching fancy red carpet gowns for something a little more businesslike…introducing the blazer dress!

hb What’s Trending: The Blazer Dress

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Taylor Hill/ Contributor

But, this look is not solely reserved for supermodels. If you want in on this trend, shop below!

 

