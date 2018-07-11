By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — In the 90s and early 2000s, Neve Campbell was a household name. She starred in blockbusters including The Scream franchise, The Craft, and Wild Things, but it’s been a while since Campbell acted in a major motion picture. That’s all about to change.

Campbell is returning to the big screen on July 13 with the debut of her new film Skyscraper. To promote the movie, Campbell appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. But, Campbell and Colbert didn’t stick to just the movie. Colbert had to know more about Campbell’s hiatus from the industry.

“Ten years ago, you had the world on a string—cover of Rolling Stone, hosting Saturday Night Live. And then you left! You went to London,” Colbert said. “Why don’t you like us, Neve Campbell? Why did you leave America?” he asked.

Campbell laughed and then explained how she simply needed time.

“I just needed a minute. It was a long minute. It was a good minute,” she said.

Campbell went on to explain how her age and quick rise to fame also influenced her decision to relocate.

“In my twenties, it all hit so fast and so big that it was a little overwhelming—wonderful, obviously, and I’m very grateful for it. But it got to a level also where the kinds of things that I was being offered were not the kinds of things I want to do. I was constantly being offered horror films, because I was known for horror films. Or bad romantic comedies. I just wasn’t interested in the scripts and I was feeling a bit unhappy with the things that were coming to me. And I was feeling a little bored with the whole thing. I thought, ‘I want a change.’ So, I moved to London.”

Colbert was curious if Campbell was able to remain anonymous in a foreign country, since she was so well known in America.

“I was completely anonymous there. It’s just very different there. I literally did not get bothered once! People would ask me what I did for a living. I’d say, ‘I act,’ and they’d say, ‘Oh, OK,’ Campbell said. It was so lovely!”

What do you think of Campbell’s hiatus? Are you excited to see her in Skyscraper? Sound off in the comments!

To watch the full interview, click here.