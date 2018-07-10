By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Over the weekend, speculation began that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged in the Bahamas. On Monday, the Biebs took to Instagram to confirm the news.
“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” the singer wrote in part.
Check out his full, heartfelt caption below.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Baldwin shares her fiancé’s excitement. The model took to Twitter to express her appreciation, writing, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!”
Their parents are thrilled for the happy couple as well.
In a now deleted tweet, Stephen Baldwin wrote, “Sweet smile on my face! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB Let’s all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much !!! #Godstiming #bestisyettocome Congrats @JeremyBieber @pattiemallette #PraiseJesus.”
Bieber’s dad, Jeremy, posted a photo of his son on Instagram with the caption, “Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”
Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, tweeted, “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”
What do you think of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement? Do you share Pattie Mallette’s sentiment and love love love it? Sound off in the comments!