By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Over the weekend, speculation began that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged in the Bahamas. On Monday, the Biebs took to Instagram to confirm the news.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” the singer wrote in part.

Check out his full, heartfelt caption below.

Baldwin shares her fiancé’s excitement. The model took to Twitter to express her appreciation, writing, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!”

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

Their parents are thrilled for the happy couple as well.

In a now deleted tweet, Stephen Baldwin wrote, “Sweet smile on my face! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB Let’s all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much !!! #Godstiming #bestisyettocome Congrats @JeremyBieber @pattiemallette #PraiseJesus.”

Bieber’s dad, Jeremy, posted a photo of his son on Instagram with the caption, “Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”

Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, tweeted, “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 7, 2018

What do you think of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement? Do you share Pattie Mallette’s sentiment and love love love it? Sound off in the comments!