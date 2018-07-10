Filed Under:Arrow, Arrowverse, Chris O’Donnell, Stephen Amell
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Frazer Harrison/ ACMA2014/ Contributor/ Jim Spellman/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Hey, Arrow fans — would you be able to recognize Stephen Amell if he was in the same bar as you? According to Amell, a bartender recently confused him with Chris O’Donnell from NCIS: Los Angeles. Check out Amell’s Twitter post below to see how the conversation went down. 

Amell went on to add, “I worked with @chrisodonnell on NCIS: LA. He couldn’t have been a nicer guy.”

Fans seemed to get a kick out of the conversation. One person even suggested LL Cool J, who acts in NCIS, is actually Diggle from Arrow!

Do you see the resemblance between Stephen Amell and Chris O’Donnell? Sound off in the comments!

