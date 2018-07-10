By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Hey, Arrow fans — would you be able to recognize Stephen Amell if he was in the same bar as you? According to Amell, a bartender recently confused him with Chris O’Donnell from NCIS: Los Angeles. Check out Amell’s Twitter post below to see how the conversation went down.

Actual exchange: Bartender: Are you Chris O’Donnell? Me: I am not. Bartender: I love his show! Me: NCIS: LA? Bartender: No… he’s awesome as the Green Arrow. Me: I agree. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) July 7, 2018

Amell went on to add, “I worked with @chrisodonnell on NCIS: LA. He couldn’t have been a nicer guy.”

Fans seemed to get a kick out of the conversation. One person even suggested LL Cool J, who acts in NCIS, is actually Diggle from Arrow!

Shut the front door!!! I guess that means that LL Cool J is really Diggle? pic.twitter.com/cRkObhqTOC — Donna Martin (@dmsmvm) July 7, 2018

