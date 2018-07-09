By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Camila Mendes remembers her Riverdale audition well. She even recalls the conversations she had with co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.

“I remember that moment so vividly, the three of us being in that room,” Mendes said. “I remember sitting next to Lili, being like, ‘So, where are you from?’ Just small talk before the audition. I remember talking with Cole. We bonded over the fact that we both sweat a lot before auditions.”

And by “sweat a lot,” Mendes means the kind of sweat that deodorant alone can’t help.

“I was literally in the room with paper towels… I would keep them under my arms and right before they called my name I would just put them away,” she said.

So, you never know how a friendship can begin. After all, a mutual bond of sweaty armpits was the beginning of Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones.