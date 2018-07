Get A Sneak Peek Of 'The Outpost'Before you make your popcorn, check out the show's official synopsis, browse exclusive photos, and watch the trailer for the big premiere!

4 CW Series Make TVLine’s ‘Most Stylish Characters’ ListCharacters from 'Dynasty,' 'Jane The Virgin,' 'Riverdale,' and 'The Originals' made the cut.

Camila Mendes Has Forgiven 'Riverdale' Co-Star For ‘Fat-Shaming’ Tweets"I do not agree with anything he said or support those statements, but I know that that's not who he is," Mendes said.

Watch A Sneak Peek Of ‘The Flash’ Season 4 Bloopers'Entertainment Tonight' got an exclusive look at 'The Flash' season 4 gag reel, and it's priceless.

Mayor Of Austin, Texas Declares June 23 ‘Supernatural’ DayHey, 'Supernatural' fans- Austin, Texas is the city for you.

Grant Gustin Revealed His Favorite ‘Flash’ Episode And VillainDo you have an all-time favorite episode of The Flash? How about a standout villain? With nearly 100 episodes, it might be hard to choose, but Grant Gustin [Barry Allen] did just that.