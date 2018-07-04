By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Brace yourself for 10 episodes of nonstop adventure. The new CW summer series, The Outpost, airs next week! Before you make your popcorn, check out the show’s official synopsis, browse exclusive photos, and watch the trailer for the big premiere!

SYNOPSIS

The Outpost follows Talon [Jessica Green], the lone survivor of a race called “Blackbloods.” Years after her entire village is destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, Talon travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family. On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses a mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator. Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai Barochia, Imogen Waterhouse, Michael Flynn, Robyn Malcolm, Andrew Howard and Philip Brodie also star.

PHOTOS

Pictured: Philip Brodie as Everit Dred Photo: NBCU International © Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment

Photo: NBCU International © Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment

Pictured (L-R): Julian Cihi as Erik and Jessica Green as Talon © Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment

Pictured: Imogen Waterhouse as Gwynn © Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment

Pictured: Jake Stormoen as Garrett and Imogen Waterhouse as Gwynn © Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment

TRAILER

The Outpost premieres Tuesday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.