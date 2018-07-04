Filed Under:CW Premiere, CW Summer Series, The Outpost

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Brace yourself for 10 episodes of nonstop adventure. The new CW summer series, The Outpost, airs next week! Before you make your popcorn, check out the show’s official synopsis, browse exclusive photos, and watch the trailer for the big premiere! 

SYNOPSIS

The Outpost follows Talon [Jessica Green], the lone survivor of a race called “Blackbloods.” Years after her entire village is destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, Talon travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family. On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses a mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator. Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai Barochia, Imogen Waterhouse, Michael Flynn, Robyn Malcolm, Andrew Howard and Philip Brodie also star.

The Outpost premieres Tuesday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.

