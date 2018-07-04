Filed Under:Fourth of July, Independence Day
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Hero Images

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — While you’re celebrating America’s birthday, make sure you’re sipping on some festive drinks. Keep reading for patriotic kid-friendly and adult beverage recipes!

(1) Kid-Friendly Patriotic Punch

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup Cranapple Juice
  • 1 cup Sobe Elixir Pina Colada
  • 1 cup Blue G2 Gatorade
  • Ice

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Make sure all ingredients are well chilled.
  2. Fill glass 1/4 of way with ice.
  3. Fill with cranapple juice just to 1/3 way up.
  4. Place in freezer for 30 minutes or until ice layer has formed on red layer. It won’t take as long if the glasses are smaller.
  5. Fill to top with ice.
  6. Gently fill with pinacolada by pouring over the back of a spoon to 2/3 way up.
  7. Place in freezer for 20 minutes or until ice layer has formed on white layer.
  8. Gently fill with G2 by pouring over the back of a spoon rest of way up.

Credit: Eating on a Dime 

 

(2) Firecracker Margarita

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1.5 to 2 parts Hornitos® Tequila
  • 1 part Lime Juice
  • 1 part Blue Curaçao
  • Light Corn Syrup
  • Red Pop Rocks
  • Ice

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Coat edge of margarita glass with light corn syrup.
  2. Dip edge into Pop Rocks candy.
  3. Shake Tequila, Lime Juice and Blue Curaçao over ice.
  4. Pour into glass rimmed with Pop Rocks candy.

Credit: As The Bunny Hops

 

(3) Sparkling Red, White And Blue Sangria

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 bottle dry white wine
  • 2 cups fresh blueberries
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries
  • 1 cup apple juice or white grape juice
  • 1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
  • 1 bottle champagne (or any variety of sparkling white wine)
  • 3-4 Granny Smith apples (*or see alternatives below)
  • Ice

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Stir together white wine, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and apple juice together in a large pitcher.  Cover and refrigerate for 1-4 hours, so that the flavors can meld. (Heads up that the longer the mixture sits, the more red it will become).
  2. When you’re ready to serve the sangria, gradually stir in the champagne and apples and ice. Serve immediately.
    • *Other options for the white fruit could include fresh pears, jicama, pineapple or starfruit.
    • *If you would like the tiered red, white and blue presentation in individual glasses that I used, just add extra red berries to the bottom of empty serving glasses, followed by a layer of blueberries, then strain out the sangria wine, and add some apple stars on top.

Credit: Gimme Some Oven

What do you think of these Independence Day drinks? If you end up serving them, let us know how they turn out!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live