Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Hero Images
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — While you’re celebrating America’s birthday, make sure you’re sipping on some festive drinks. Keep reading for patriotic kid-friendly and adult beverage recipes!
(1) Kid-Friendly Patriotic Punch
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup Cranapple Juice
- 1 cup Sobe Elixir Pina Colada
- 1 cup Blue G2 Gatorade
- Ice
DIRECTIONS:
- Make sure all ingredients are well chilled.
- Fill glass 1/4 of way with ice.
- Fill with cranapple juice just to 1/3 way up.
- Place in freezer for 30 minutes or until ice layer has formed on red layer. It won’t take as long if the glasses are smaller.
- Fill to top with ice.
- Gently fill with pinacolada by pouring over the back of a spoon to 2/3 way up.
- Place in freezer for 20 minutes or until ice layer has formed on white layer.
- Gently fill with G2 by pouring over the back of a spoon rest of way up.
Credit: Eating on a Dime
(2) Firecracker Margarita
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5 to 2 parts Hornitos® Tequila
- 1 part Lime Juice
- 1 part Blue Curaçao
- Light Corn Syrup
- Red Pop Rocks
- Ice
DIRECTIONS:
- Coat edge of margarita glass with light corn syrup.
- Dip edge into Pop Rocks candy.
- Shake Tequila, Lime Juice and Blue Curaçao over ice.
- Pour into glass rimmed with Pop Rocks candy.
Credit: As The Bunny Hops
(3) Sparkling Red, White And Blue Sangria
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 bottle dry white wine
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
- 1 cup fresh raspberries
- 1 cup apple juice or white grape juice
- 1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
- 1 bottle champagne (or any variety of sparkling white wine)
- 3-4 Granny Smith apples (*or see alternatives below)
- Ice
DIRECTIONS:
- Stir together white wine, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and apple juice together in a large pitcher. Cover and refrigerate for 1-4 hours, so that the flavors can meld. (Heads up that the longer the mixture sits, the more red it will become).
- When you’re ready to serve the sangria, gradually stir in the champagne and apples and ice. Serve immediately.
- *Other options for the white fruit could include fresh pears, jicama, pineapple or starfruit.
- *If you would like the tiered red, white and blue presentation in individual glasses that I used, just add extra red berries to the bottom of empty serving glasses, followed by a layer of blueberries, then strain out the sangria wine, and add some apple stars on top.
Credit: Gimme Some Oven
What do you think of these Independence Day drinks? If you end up serving them, let us know how they turn out!