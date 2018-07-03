Filed Under:Dynasty, Jane The Virgin, riverdale, The Originals
Photo Credit: The CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Sure, the acting on your favorite shows is great, but how amazing is the fashion? Ladies, admit it, you’d love to raid Alexis Carrington’s closet. TVLine compiled a list of the 25 best-dressed characters on TV, and four CW characters made the cut (including Alexis)! See below for the rest of TVLine’s CW picks.

DYNASTY

The Carrington ladies from Dynasty made the list (because TVLine obviously couldn’t choose just one). Even in the midst of a catfight, Fallon, Alexis, and Cristal still look fabulous. 

 

JANE THE VIRGIN

Jane Villanueva’s wardrobe totally matches her bright, fun, and classy personality.

 

RIVERDALE 

With her bold outfit colors and signature red lips, it’s no surprise that head River VixenCheryl Blossom, made the cut.  

 

THE ORIGINALS

Though he’s centuries old, Elijah Mikaelson looks like he’s in this early 30s. His charming personality and dapper style make Mikaelson quite the catch.

To view TVLine’s full best dressed list, click here.

What are your thoughts on TVLine’s CW picks? Sound off in the comments!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live