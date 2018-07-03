By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Sure, the acting on your favorite shows is great, but how amazing is the fashion? Ladies, admit it, you’d love to raid Alexis Carrington’s closet. TVLine compiled a list of the 25 best-dressed characters on TV, and four CW characters made the cut (including Alexis)! See below for the rest of TVLine’s CW picks.

DYNASTY

Alexis Carrington Photo Credit: The CW

L-R: Fallon Carrington / Alexis Carrington Photo Credit: The CW

L-R: Fallon Carrington / Cristal Carrington Photo Credit: The CW

The Carrington ladies from Dynasty made the list (because TVLine obviously couldn’t choose just one). Even in the midst of a catfight, Fallon, Alexis, and Cristal still look fabulous.

JANE THE VIRGIN

L to R: Jane's son Mateo / Jane Villanueva Photo Credit: The CW

L to R: Jane Villanueva / Rafael Solano Photo Credit: The CW

Jane Villanueva Photo Credit: The CW

Jane Villanueva’s wardrobe totally matches her bright, fun, and classy personality.

RIVERDALE

Cheryl Blossom Photo Credit: The CW

Cheryl Blossom Photo Credit: The CW

Cheryl Blossom Photo Credit: The CW

With her bold outfit colors and signature red lips, it’s no surprise that head River Vixen, Cheryl Blossom, made the cut.

THE ORIGINALS

Elijah Mikaelson Photo Credit: The CW

Elijah Mikaelson Photo Credit: The CW

Elijah Mikaelson Photo Credit: The CW

Though he’s centuries old, Elijah Mikaelson looks like he’s in this early 30s. His charming personality and dapper style make Mikaelson quite the catch.

To view TVLine’s full best dressed list, click here.

What are your thoughts on TVLine’s CW picks? Sound off in the comments!