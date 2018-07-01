By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Eileen Davidson, who plays Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless, will be leaving the CBS soap series in September. The Daytime Emmy-winning actress took to Twitter to confirm the news on Wednesday, June 27.

“I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!! Time for a little more control over my day to day,” she wrote in part.

Check out her post below.

Yes I am leaving my second home @YandR_CBS in September. I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!! Time for a little more control over my day to day! ❤️❤️💋 — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) June 27, 2018

Davidson has played the role of Ashley since 1982 and has taken breaks over the years to work on Days of Our Lives and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

What are your thoughts on Davidson’s exit from Y&R? Sound off in the comments!