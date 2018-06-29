By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Do you ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes of your favorite television set? Entertainment Tonight got an exclusive look at The Flash season 4 gag reel, and it’s priceless.

Between the goofy faces, random dancing, and an unusual vocal warm-up, the cast definitely makes time for some fun while filming. The reel shows a goofier side of the usually stern Harrison Wells, and Killer Frost and Vibe even break into a little dance together!

Click here to watch ET‘s sneak peek of the season 4 bloopers.

The full blooper reel will be available digitally via season pass on Monday, July 2. It will also be featured on the season 4 Blu-Ray and DVD sets, which will be released on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

The Flash returns Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.