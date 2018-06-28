By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Hey, Supernatural fans- Austin, Texas is the city for you. Mayor Steve Adler declared June 23 the city’s official day to recognize The CW series. Jared Padalecki [Sam Winchester] shared a photo of the proclamation on Twitter.

Padalecki captioned the post “I’m humbled. I’m awed. I’m speechless. I’m grateful. The #spnfamily is an INCREDIBLE force, and I truly can’t believe yall made this happen. Thank you. And thank you @MayorAdler #akf @realGpad @JensenAckles @DanneelHarris.”

Padalecki and Ackles were both born in Texas and currently live in Austin.

