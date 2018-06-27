Filed Under:Hiram Lodge, Mark Consuelos, riverdale, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Shows
Photo Credit: The CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) —According to Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Veronica’s villainous father, Hiram Lodge, won’t be the only character to watch out for in the upcoming season.

“Hiram is definitely, definitely, definitely one of our big bads,” Aguirre-Sacasa told TV Guide.

But, one or two more villains will enter Riverdale in season 3. Aguirre-Sacasa didn’t elaborate on their identities; instead, he left viewers with a little tease.

“Riverdale is a small town, but a big place,” he said.

Who’s excited for season 3? Do you have any predictions on who the next big bad of the town will be? Sound off in the comments!

Riverdale returns Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.

