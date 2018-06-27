By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Do you have an all-time favorite episode of The Flash? How about a standout villain? With nearly 100 episodes, it might be hard to choose, but Grant Gustin [Barry Allen] did just that.

Over the weekend, Gustin attended the ACE Comic Con in Seattle and was asked about his favorite episode to date. There have been four action-packed seasons, with a fifth season underway, but Gustin ranks the season 1 finale “Fast Enough” as the best.

“The moment that always comes to my mind first is the Season 1 finale. I don’t care what we do for the rest of Flash. I mean, honestly, that episode is something that I’ll always look back on and be so proud of,” he revealed.

From Grodd to Zoom, Team Flash has went head-to-head with some intense villains. Fans were curious if one villain, in particular, stands out to Gustin.

“He’s not a villain anymore, but who just popped into my head was Wentworth’s Captain Cold. But yeah, he’s like a frenemy. I was just thinking today, because I had a feeling ‘Who’s your favorite Rogue?’ was going to be a thing, and I was just like wracking my brain. I love Weather Wizard, Liam McIntyre’s Weather Wizard, he’d be fun to have back. We haven’t had him enough. And then Mark Hamill as Trickster,” Gustin said.

What do you think of Gustin’s top picks? Do you have different favorites? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!

Catch the season premiere of The Flash on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 8:00 p.m. on The CW Philly.