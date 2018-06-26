By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Internet trolls exist everywhere, even in Riverdale. Over the weekend, KJ Apa [Archie Andrews] posted a side-by-side photo of himself and Cole Sprouse [Jughead Jones], when they were both 17-years-old, on Instagram. Apa captioned the photo “I would have absolutely crushed you at age 17. Crushed. @colesprouse” Check out his post below!

Sprouse didn’t let the burn go unnoticed.

“You wouldn’t have even survived the weight of my wallet b***h,” he replied.

The friendly feud got even more entertaining when their fellow Riverdale stars joined in on the action.

Madelaine Petsch [Cheryl Blossom] commented, “Bahahaha still would,” and Casey Cott [Kevin Keller] said, “I would have watched the fight from the sidelines wishing for peace amongst the school.”

“I would’ve squashed you scrubs at the same time with both hands tied behind my back,” Charles Melton [Reggie Mantle] added.

What do you think of Apa’s post? Did Sprouse win the feud with his quick and clever comeback? Sound off in the comments!