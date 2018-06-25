By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Dynasty’s costume designer, Meredith Markworth-Pollack, has her hands full, styling two of America’s wealthiest TV families, the Carrington’s and Colby’s. The designer talked with Variety about her styling process and what it’s like to dress the top 1 percent on a budget.

First, Variety’s Danielle Turchiano asked how Markworth-Pollack incorporates design aspects from the original Dynasty with some more contemporary pieces that reflect today’s style.

“It was such an epic show for costumes, and it put that look of the ’80s onto the map, put designer Nolan Miller onto the map, put the stars on the map. So we had to acknowledge that and pay respect to it, but we did not want to recreate it any way,” Markworth-Pollack explained. “And because it was CW, we also knew 90 percent of the audience probably would have no idea of what the original Dynasty… so we had to make sure it stood alone and felt fresh and modern.”

Turchiano asked what it’s like to dress the cast in glamorous gowns and jewels, while sticking to a CW budget.

“I went to the producers right away and I was like, ‘This is not your typical CW budget show. I’m going to need money.’ They saw that right away, and they’ve been really good, but you’re always going to be on a budget, so you have to be really creative. I’m always looking for a good deal. I’m at Barney’s but I’m also at the Barney’s outlet. Especially in Atlanta, where we shoot, I’m in the consignment stores a lot looking for handbags, looking for nice quality pieces,” Markworth-Pollack said.

Not only does Markworth-Pollack need to make sure the cast looks their best, she also needs to make sure their outfits are functional. After all, it can’t be easy to film a catfight scene while wearing couture.

“For the catfights — we had a huge one in the finale, and we had five of each gown. A little trick of the trade is you go up a size and then you take it in in places where they don’t need as much movement. I work with the stunt coordinator, too, to find out where exactly they need to move. But sometimes there’s the humor in them not being able to move and you want that” she explained.

With the first season completed, Markworth-Pollack feels prepared for another season full of glitz, glam, and fashion that makes a statement.

“I really like building costumes, specifically for women — dresses and stuff — and there were a few moments I got to do that in season 1, but it’s something I would like to explore more of. It’s using a different side of your brain, in a way. And I think there’s a lot of room now that Nicollette is becoming a series regular and will be sticking around to really play with her and push the envelope even more. But more than anything it will be about where these characters are going and how their hurdles or battles will affect their wardrobe. There’s never a dull moment,” she teased.

Dynasty premieres Friday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.