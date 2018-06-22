By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Have you mastered the no-makeup makeup look? Wearing a full face of makeup, while still looking fresh-faced, is no easy feat, but Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart is a pro. Luckily for us amateurs, she shared her tips in a Vogue.com video guide.

Reinhart’s routine begins with her skin. First, she applies some foundation, then concealer. The 21-year-old actress is candid about her struggles with acne.

“My skin breaks out all the time, whether I’m filming or not,” she said.

Next, Reinhart moves onto contouring and blush, and she reminds viewers to tap off their brushes before applying the products.

“You want to tap off the excess because there’s always more on there than you think,” Reinhart insisted.

Then, she tackles her eyebrows with Anastasia Brow Powder. Reinhart even gave a shout out to a Riverdale makeup artist, who insisted she grow her eyebrows out.

“I used to pluck all these hairs right here, which I learned was a big mistake…this one makeup artist on the show was like, ‘You should grow that out,’ and I was like, ‘She doesn’t know what she’s talking about,’ and she obviously did,” Reinhart recalled.

After filling in her brows, Reinhart moves onto her eyes. She uses a peachy pink shadow and a brown liner on her lash lines.

“I feel like if I don’t run a little bit along my lash lines, my eyes disappear,” she said.

Reinhart applies mascara to finish her eyes, and then applies highlighter to her cheekbones for a subtle glow. She completes her fresh-faced look with a matte rose lipstick.

Click here to watch the video.