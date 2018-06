The CW’s fall premiere dates have finally been revealed! ALL AMERICAN will air on Thursday, October 11 at 9 PM. Catch the premiere of CHARMED on Sunday, October 14 at 9 PM. Then, on Thursday, October 25, dive into the world of THE VAMPIRE DIARIES and THE ORIGINALS, with the new “Hope-centric” spin-off, LEGACIES at 9 PM.

Additionally, The CW will be switching time periods for ARROW and DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW from what was previously announced in May. Starting in fall 2018, ARROW will air Monday nights from 8-9 PM and DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW will air Monday nights from 9-10 PM.

Please see below for a fall schedule recap.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9

8-9 PM- THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM- BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8-9 PM- RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM- ALL AMERICAN (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

8-9 PM- SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM- ALL AMERICAN (Encore of Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12

8-9 PM- DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM- CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14

8-9 PM- SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM- CHARMED (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 15

8-9 PM- ARROW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18

8-9 PM- SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9-10 PM- CHARMED (Encore of Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 22

8-9 PM- ARROW (Original Episode)

9-10 PM- DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25

8-9 PM- SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9-10 PM- LEGACIES (Series Premiere)