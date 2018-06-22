By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Nathalie Kelley, who plays Cristal Carrington in Dynasty, will not be returning for the show’s second season. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the actress discussed the major cliffhanger at the end of the first season as well as the future of the series.

“I haven’t read anything for season 2. I know that I end up with a gunshot wound and in a fire at the end of season 1, and I know that I won’t be filming season 2,” Kelley revealed.

However, Kelley isn’t sure how the showrunners intend to write Cristal off.

“I don’t know storyline[wise] what they’ll do. Is it a coma? Is it death? Is it who knows? I actually don’t know,” she explained.

Despite the news, Kelley is excited for the future.

“I know that I’m not going to Atlanta in July, that I’m staying here [in L.A.], and I’ve got my life back,” she said.

She also took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the show and the connections she made. Check out her post below!

What do you think of this news? Will you miss Cristal Carrington? Sound off in the comments!

The second season of Dynasty will premiere on Friday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.