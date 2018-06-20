By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Jessica Parker Kennedy, who plays Barry and Iris’s daughter, Nora, on The Flash, is going to be a series regular in the show’s fifth season. The news was confirmed on The Flash Writer’s Room official Twitter. Check it out below!

We’re thrilled to announce that @JParkerK will be joining #TheFlash season 5 as a series regular! — FlashWritersRoom (@FLASHtvwriters) June 18, 2018

Last season ended on a cliffhanger, with Nora revealing that she needed help fixing a serious mistake. Season 5 will dive into what that mistake is and how Team Flash is going to fix it. Additionally, showrunner Todd Helbing explained how Barry and Iris will struggle to parent Nora.



“These guys are jumping into parenthood as adults with an adult. So they missed a lot of the bonding and sleepless nights and just getting to know your child as a baby — they missed all that stuff. They jumped right to meeting somebody as an adult,” Helbing said.

The Flash returns Tuesday nights this fall on The CW! Who’s excited for Season 5? Sound off in the comments!