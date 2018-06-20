The new two-hour documentary, STROKES OF GENIUS, will air on Tuesday, July 3 from 8-10 p.m., and the new one-hour special, GIRL GOT GAME, will air on Wednesday, July 18 from 8-9 p.m. See below for show descriptions.

STROKES OF GENIUS: FEDERER VS. NADAL: THE GREATEST MATCH EVER PLAYED

This landmark two-hour documentary showcases a rivalry of historic proportions and the greatest tennis match of all time. In the 2008 Wimbledon men’s final, five-time champion Roger Federer was on track to take his place as the most dominant player in the history of the game. In the last few minutes of the match, the world witnessed a coronation. Only it wasn’t a crowning for the Swiss heir apparent but for a swashbuckling Spaniard, twenty-two-year-old Rafael Nadal.

GIRL GOT GAME

The special follows CLG Red, one of the few all-women teams in the highly competitive world of eSports and the first to land a major sponsor. The team, including Stephanie “missharvey”; Klaudia “klaudia”; Christine “potter”; Benita “bENITA”; and Diane “di”, lives together in a team-sponsored house, and we follow them as they try to prove they’re the world’s preeminent all-female gaming team. The team faces unexpected setbacks and new challenges as they prepare to play the first-person shooter game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in one of the biggest eSports tournaments in the world, the IEM Tournament in Poland.



