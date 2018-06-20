By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Most celebrities are cautious as to what they post on social media, but they might not have been as careful before the fame. Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle in Riverdale, was recently blasted on social media for fat-shaming comments he made years ago. Check out the screenshots below.

These fat shaming tweets from Charles Melton make me sick pic.twitter.com/nxabu4Xv38 — Choni memes (@choniweed) June 17, 2018

“Headed to the gym. Word of wisdom for the day…if your fat…don’t look in the mirror,” Melton tweeted in 2011. In 2012, the actor said, “Fat chicks need to understand that wearing yoga pants is a privilege, not a right.”

Some fans expressed their disappointment, while others defended Melton.

It was years ago… what he said isn’t right, but people change. You have no idea what’s happened to him since then, we all say stupid things and we all grow up. I would like to say that he did too @_MELTON_ — Adelina❤️ (@adelinamonster) June 20, 2018

One Twitter user, @jillian_burkitt tagged Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes to see how the actresses/ body positive activists felt about Melton’s comments.

I wonder what @lilireinhart and @CamilaMendes think of this… It's sickening and sending a horrible message to teens and people in general. He should be ashamed of himself. — Jillian #SaveShadowhunters (@jillian_burkitt) June 20, 2018

Reinhart and Mendes have not commented on the matter.

Melton has since apologized for the tweets.

“I’m truly sorry for making inconsiderate comments several years ago and apologize to anyone I hurt. What I posted and said was immature, offensive and inappropriate. I am ashamed of how I acted and there is no excuse for that behavior,” Melton said in a statement to E! News.

“I’m striving to do better and will use this experience to grow, helping others to understand how these types of statements are completely unacceptable,” he concluded.

Melton’s Twitter account is now private.