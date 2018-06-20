Filed Under:National Smoothie Day
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Fernando Fernandez/ FOAP

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — In honor of National Smoothie Day, we thought we would share some unique recipes for you to try. While the go-to combinations like strawberry banana and triple berry are delicious, this holiday calls for more. Sip your way through National Smoothie Day with a green detox smoothie, a blueberry muffin smoothie, or a chocolate chip mocha breakfast smoothie! Recipes are below.

Green Detox Smoothie

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 cups baby spinach
  • 2 cups baby kale
  • 2 ribs celery, chopped
  • 1 medium green apple, chopped
  • 1 cup frozen sliced banana
  • 1 cup almond milk
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • 1 tablespoon honey

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Combine spinach, kale, celery, apple, banana, almond milk, ginger, chia seeds and honey in blender until smooth.
  2. Serve immediately.

Credit: Damn Delicious

Blueberry Muffin Smoothie

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/2 cup milk (I used unsweetened vanilla almond breeze)
  • 4 – 6oz vanilla Greek yogurt (1 individual-sized container)
  • 1/2 cup frozen blueberries
  • 1/2 frozen banana (or a whole banana if you like your smoothies sweeter)
  • 1/4 cup raw, uncooked certified gluten-free oats
  • 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1/2 cup ice cubes

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add ingredients to blender in the order listed above then blend until very smooth, about 2 minutes.

Credit: iowa girl eats.

Chocolate Chip Mocha Breakfast Smoothie

INGREDIENTS:

  • For the Breakfast Smoothie:
    • 1 1/2 cups ice cubes
    • 3/4 cup brewed coffee bold
    • 5 oz vanilla greek yogurt
    • 1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
    • 4 tbsp chocolate syrup
  • Optional Toppings:
    • Additional tbsp chocolate syrup
    • Whipped cream

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add ice, chocolate chips, greek yogurt, chocolate syrup, and coffee to a blender.
  2. Blend until smooth.
  3. Top with whipped cream and chocolate syrup.

Credit: Dishing Delish

Let us know what you think of these recipes in the comments!

