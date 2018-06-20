Comments
By Dani Nick
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Fernando Fernandez/ FOAP
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — In honor of National Smoothie Day, we thought we would share some unique recipes for you to try. While the go-to combinations like strawberry banana and triple berry are delicious, this holiday calls for more. Sip your way through National Smoothie Day with a green detox smoothie, a blueberry muffin smoothie, or a chocolate chip mocha breakfast smoothie! Recipes are below.
Green Detox Smoothie
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 2 cups baby kale
- 2 ribs celery, chopped
- 1 medium green apple, chopped
- 1 cup frozen sliced banana
- 1 cup almond milk
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- 1 tablespoon honey
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine spinach, kale, celery, apple, banana, almond milk, ginger, chia seeds and honey in blender until smooth.
- Serve immediately.
Credit: Damn Delicious
Blueberry Muffin Smoothie
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup milk (I used unsweetened vanilla almond breeze)
- 4 – 6oz vanilla Greek yogurt (1 individual-sized container)
- 1/2 cup frozen blueberries
- 1/2 frozen banana (or a whole banana if you like your smoothies sweeter)
- 1/4 cup raw, uncooked certified gluten-free oats
- 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1/2 cup ice cubes
DIRECTIONS:
- Add ingredients to blender in the order listed above then blend until very smooth, about 2 minutes.
Credit: iowa girl eats.
Chocolate Chip Mocha Breakfast Smoothie
INGREDIENTS:
- For the Breakfast Smoothie:
- 1 1/2 cups ice cubes
- 3/4 cup brewed coffee bold
- 5 oz vanilla greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 4 tbsp chocolate syrup
- Optional Toppings:
- Additional tbsp chocolate syrup
- Whipped cream
DIRECTIONS:
- Add ice, chocolate chips, greek yogurt, chocolate syrup, and coffee to a blender.
- Blend until smooth.
- Top with whipped cream and chocolate syrup.
Credit: Dishing Delish
Let us know what you think of these recipes in the comments!