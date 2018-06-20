Filed Under:kim kardashian, National Selfie Day
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — June 21 is National Selfie Day, but before you get your camera ready and strike your best pose, check out some selfie taking tips from the Selfie Queen herself, Kim Kardashian.

(1) Know your angles.

“Know your own angles. Know what your best angle is and go with that,” she told E! News

(2) Lighting is key.

“You need good lighting, obviously,” Kardashian said

(3) Don’t be afraid to crop.

“A lot has to do with how you crop it. If you don’t like something on your body, you just crop it,” Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel.

What do you think of these tips? Sound off in the comments!

