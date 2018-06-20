By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — June 21 is National Selfie Day, but before you get your camera ready and strike your best pose, check out some selfie taking tips from the Selfie Queen herself, Kim Kardashian.

(1) Know your angles.

“Know your own angles. Know what your best angle is and go with that,” she told E! News.

💗 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 3, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

(2) Lighting is key.

“You need good lighting, obviously,” Kardashian said.

Vacay selfie (Glam by Me!) A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 17, 2018 at 7:40pm PDT

(3) Don’t be afraid to crop.

“A lot has to do with how you crop it. If you don’t like something on your body, you just crop it,” Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel.

What do you think of these tips? Sound off in the comments!