By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The first round of the 2018 Teen Choice Awards nominees have been announced, and The CW is being recognized with 28 nominations! Arrow, DC’s Legend’s of Tomorrow, iZombie, Jane the Virgin, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, The Flash, The 100, The Originals, and Choice Throwback Gossip Girl are among the nominees. Check out the list of TV nominees below. (** indicates a CW nomination)

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

Empire

Famous in Love

**Riverdale

Star

The Fosters

This is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

**Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams – Grey’s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett – Empire

**K.J. Apa – Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Bella Thorne – Famous in Love

**Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

**Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Maia Mitchell – The Fosters

Ryan Destiny – Star

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

**iZombie

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

**Supernatural

**The 100

**The Originals

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

**Bob Morley – The 100

Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things

**Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

**Eliza Taylor – The 100

Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

**Rose McIver – iZombie

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

**Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

**Supergirl

**The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

**Chris Wood – Supergirl

Damon Wayans – Lethal Weapon

David Mazouz – Gotham

**Grant Gustin – The Flash

Lucas Till – MacGyver

**Stephen Amell – Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

**Caity Lotz – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

**Candice Patton – The Flash

Chloe Bennet – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

**Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

**Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

**Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

Black-ish

Fuller House

**Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Elias Harger – Fuller House

Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat

**Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Rico Rodriguez – Modern Family

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

America Ferrera – Superstore

Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House

**Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Kristen Bell – The Good Place

Sarah Hyland – Modern Family

Yara Shahidi – Black-ish, Grown-ish

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Rick and Morty

Steven Universe

The Simpsons

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

MasterChef Junior

The Four: Battle for Stardom

The Voice

Total Divas

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

Dawson’s Creek

Friends

**Gossip Girl

One Tree Hill

That ’70s Show

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle

Derek Hough – World of Dance

DJ Khaled – The Four: Battle for Stardom

Hailey Baldwin – Drop the Mic

Kelly Clarkson – The Voice

Meghan Trainor – The Four: Battle for Stardom

Voting is open until Tuesday, June 19. Click here to cast your votes! If you’d like to check out the full Teen Choice nominee list, which includes categories in music and movies, click here.

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards will air on Fox on Sunday, August 12 at 8 p.m.