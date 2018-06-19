Filed Under:Summer 2018, Trends, What's Trending
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Westend61

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — If you’re hitting the beach this summer, you want to make sure you look your best. Some of the biggest swimsuit trends this season are belted suits, polka dots, and fruit prints. Shop the popular trends below, and let us know what you think in the comments!

BELTED

POLKA DOTS

FRUIT PRINTS

What do you think of these swimsuit trends? Sound off in the comments!

