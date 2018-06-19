Comments
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — If you’re hitting the beach this summer, you want to make sure you look your best. Some of the biggest swimsuit trends this season are belted suits, polka dots, and fruit prints. Shop the popular trends below, and let us know what you think in the comments!
BELTED
- Multicolor Striped Bandeau Bikini Top / Multicolor Striped High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms
- Belted One-Piece Swimsuit
- Belt Decorated Swimsuit
POLKA DOTS
- Polka Dot Bikini Top / High Leg Polka Dot Bikini Bottoms
- Polka Dot Knot Bikini Set
- 6 Shore Road Polka Dot One-Piece Swimsuit
FRUIT PRINTS
- Pineapple Print Bikini Top / Pineapple Print Bikini Bottom
- Cherry Print High-Neck Bikini Top / Cherry Print Low-Rise Bikini Bottoms
- Watermelon Print Striped Bikini Set
