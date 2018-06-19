By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — If you’re hitting the beach this summer, you want to make sure you look your best. Some of the biggest swimsuit trends this season are belted suits, polka dots, and fruit prints. Shop the popular trends below, and let us know what you think in the comments!

BELTED

POLKA DOTS

FRUIT PRINTS

What do you think of these swimsuit trends? Sound off in the comments!