By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Get ready to hear the infamous “Je-rry! Je-rry! Je-rry!” chant at 1 p.m. on The CW Philly! Starting this fall, The Jerry Springer Show will be replacing The Robert Irvine Show on The CW’s weekday afternoon schedule. The new schedule begins on Monday, September 10.

Who’s excited to watch reruns of The Jerry Springer Show? Sound off in the comments!