PHILADELPHIA (CW Philly) – The whimsical circus comes to life in the first official teaser trailer for Tim Burton’s live-action “Dumbo.”

The original animated Disney “Dumbo” film was released in 1941 and was nominated for several Academy Awards, winning best score, according to Mental Floss.

The trailer is set to a remake of the original film’s song, “Baby Mine.” The original version of the song was nominated for an Academy Award.

Not one word was spoken by the leading elephant in the original. Though it might to too early to tell whether or not live action Dumbo will speak, watch this teaser trailer to catch the first glimpse at Tim Burton’s reimagination of the Disney classic.

The film is coming to theaters March 2019.