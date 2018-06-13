Filed Under:Wonder Woman
PHILADELPHIA (CW Philly) – Warner Bros. has released new teaser photos for “Wonder Woman” sequel.

The film’s director, Patty Jenkins, tweeted a photo of Chris Pine with the caption, “Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84.”

This tweet has fans buzzing, especially since Pine’s character died at the end of the first movie and the sequel takes place years later.

“Wonder Woman” herself, Gal Gadot, also tweeted a photo of herself during filming.

The film hits theaters Nov. 1, 2019.

