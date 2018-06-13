By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — If The CW is your go-to channel, chances are you’re a fan of Kristen Kreuk. The former Smallville actress will star in a CW summer series, Burden of Truth, which will air on July 25. As you await Kreuk’s return to The CW, we thought it would be fun to test your knowledge with trivia. Check it out below!

(1) Kreuk was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

(2) She has a purple belt in karate.

(3) In both Edgemont (2000) and Smallville (2001), Kreuk played a character who worked in a coffee shop.

(4) She played Clark Kent’s love interest, Lana Lang, in Smallville. Kreuk even has her own Lana Lang action figure!

(5) Kreuk is a two-time People’s Choice Awards winner. In 2014 and 2015, she won the award for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress.

So, how well do you know Kristin Kreuk? Drop a comment below. And don’t forget to tune in to The CW on July 25 at 8 p.m. for the premiere of Burden of Truth!