Filed Under:Burden of Truth, kristin kreuk
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Taylor Hill

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — If The CW is your go-to channel, chances are you’re a fan of Kristen Kreuk. The former Smallville actress will star in a CW summer series, Burden of Truth, which will air on July 25. As you await Kreuk’s return to The CW, we thought it would be fun to test your knowledge with trivia. Check it out below! 

(1) Kreuk was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

(2) She has a purple belt in karate.

(3) In both Edgemont (2000) and Smallville (2001), Kreuk played a character who worked in a coffee shop.

(4) She played Clark Kent’s love interest, Lana Lang, in Smallville. Kreuk even has her own Lana Lang action figure!

(5) Kreuk is a two-time People’s Choice Awards winner. In 2014 and 2015, she won the award for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress.

So, how well do you know Kristin Kreuk? Drop a comment below. And don’t forget to tune in to The CW on July 25 at 8 p.m. for the premiere of Burden of Truth!

 

burden prem july 25 Kristin Kreuk Trivia

Photo Credit: The CW

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live