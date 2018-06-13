By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — On Monday night, Hilary Duff was on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and they discussed her new baby girl who’s on the way. Apparently, Duff and Matthew Koma, the soon-to-be dad, have not decided on a name. However, that hasn’t stopped Duff’s 6-year-old son, Luca, from brainstorming. Duff shared Luca’s favorite suggestion with Corden and fellow guest Sam Richardson.

“Luca thinks Cofant Croissant is, like, the coolest name,” Duff said.

While she doesn’t love the idea, Corden and Richardson were fans of the unusual and unforgettable moniker.

“There’s no way they’re not a success in whatever they turn their hands to. No one’s ever, like, working in a call center called Cofant Croissant,” Corden argued.

After much deliberation, Corden told Duff that she had two name choices: Cofant Croissant or Michelle.

