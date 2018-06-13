PHILADELPHIA (CW Philly) – Olympic alpine skier Bode Miller took to Instagram Tuesday morning to express his gratitude for the support during this “impossible time.”

This message of thanks follows the death of Miller’s 19-month-old daughter Emeline, who drowned in a pool in Coto de Caza, California, on Sunday, according to PEOPLE.

Miller shared the tragic news via Instagram and posted several photos of his daughter, reiterating that her “love, light, and spirit will never be forgotten.”

Miller also requested privacy during this painful time.