Post Malone
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Scott Dudelson

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Do you feel like no matter how much you rest, you’re in a constant state of sleepiness? If so, you’re not alone. Rapper Post Malone [Austin Richard Post] is yawning his way through life and even got a new face tattoo to prove it. 

The words “Always Tired” are now permanently marked on Malone’s face. Photographer/ videographer Adam DeGross captured a photo while Malone was getting the new ink, and he gave fans a look at the finished product. Check it out below!

What do you think of Post Malone’s new face tattoo? Sound off in the comments!

