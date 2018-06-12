Filed Under:Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, neil patrick harris, Rachel Bloom, tony awards
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Bryan Bedder/ Stringer/Walter McBride/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Neil Patrick Harris was live tweeting during the 2018 Tony Awards, and he didn’t hold back. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom was one celebrity under Harris’ fire. 

Referring to Bloom, he tweeted, “Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards? Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god’ a lot. I’m confused…”

Bloom didn’t let the shade go unnoticed.

“I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for ‘How I Met Your Mother’ for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father,” she replied. Check out the exchange below!

Followers were right there for the drama, adding some comic relief in the form of memes and gifs.

But Harris wasn’t done yet. Check out his reply below!

Bloom wasn’t the only celebrity that Harris dissed on social media. He even took shots at ‘The Boss,’ A.K.A. Bruce Springsteen!

What do you think of Neil Patrick Harris’ tweets? Sound off in the comments!

