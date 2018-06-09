PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — Val Kilmer is drawing criticism for his response to Anthony Bourdain’s suicide.

Kilmer repeatedly called Bourdain “selfish” in a lengthy Facebook post.

“From every corner of the world you were loved,” he wrote. “So selfish. You’ve given us cause to be so angry.”

While many people continue to grieve and share condolences across social media, Kilmer was not shy to express his true feelings, turning the conversation on his own anger with Bourdain’s death.

The long Facebook post was published only hours after Bourdain’s death was confirmed on Friday and has over 1,700 comments. Kilmer took the time to reply to many of the comments on the post, including those that criticized his views.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.