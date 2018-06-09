Filed Under:Anthony Bourdain, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Spade, Olivia Munn
Chrissy Teigen, left, and Olivia Munn. (credit: Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — Celebrities have taken to social media this week to discuss suicide in relation to mental health and depression.

These conversations were sparked by the deaths of fashion icon Kate Spade and revolutionary chef Anthony Bourdain. Many are saying that suicide does not discriminate and can affect people who appear that happiest, like celebrities.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Olivia Munn shared her struggles with anxiety via Twitter and Instagram. In her Instagram post she wrote, “I have lived with anxiety and sporadic bouts of depression for most of my adult life.” She continued, “10 years ago I tackled it, learned to fully understand it and haven’t felt the dark depths of depression in about a decade.”

Chrissy Teigen also took to social media to discuss her struggles with post-partum depression. Teigen pointed out that while calling a hotline is an option, it’s not an option many might choose.

“In my deepest, darkest post-partum depression, I would have personally never called a phone number,” she said. “If John or my doctor never reached out, I would have never even known.”

More and more celebrities have been using their platforms to speak openly about mental health.

The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live