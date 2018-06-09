PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — Celebrities have taken to social media this week to discuss suicide in relation to mental health and depression.

These conversations were sparked by the deaths of fashion icon Kate Spade and revolutionary chef Anthony Bourdain. Many are saying that suicide does not discriminate and can affect people who appear that happiest, like celebrities.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Olivia Munn shared her struggles with anxiety via Twitter and Instagram. In her Instagram post she wrote, “I have lived with anxiety and sporadic bouts of depression for most of my adult life.” She continued, “10 years ago I tackled it, learned to fully understand it and haven’t felt the dark depths of depression in about a decade.”

Sending all of my love and thoughts to Anthony Bourdain’s loved ones. 💔 pic.twitter.com/nZDkI3lJ00 — om (@oliviamunn) June 8, 2018

Chrissy Teigen also took to social media to discuss her struggles with post-partum depression. Teigen pointed out that while calling a hotline is an option, it’s not an option many might choose.

In my deepest, darkest post-partum depression, I would have personally never called a phone number. If John or my doctor never reached out, I would have never even known. It really can be a lonely hole. Watch the people you love and don’t be afraid to speak up. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

More and more celebrities have been using their platforms to speak openly about mental health.

The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.